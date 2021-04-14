JavaScript Token Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (JS)

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, JavaScript Token has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. JavaScript Token has a market cap of $10,761.17 and $11.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JavaScript Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00268653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.09 or 0.00722343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,822.08 or 0.99552346 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $541.05 or 0.00843949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JavaScript Token Coin Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

JavaScript Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JavaScript Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JavaScript Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.