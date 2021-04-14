Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

