Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $996.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

