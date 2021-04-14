Jane Street Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KYMR opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $108,426.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,426.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,848 shares of company stock worth $17,164,422.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.