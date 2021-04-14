Jane Street Group LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,828 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Peritus High Yield ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 8,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLD opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71.

