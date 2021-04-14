Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.