Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 2,191 Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBON. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBON opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

