James C. M. Morgan Sells 2,500 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ICFI opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $93.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.56 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ICF International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

