Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $154.66. 3,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,027. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.56. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.