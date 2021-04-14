Jackson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 564,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after purchasing an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 226,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,541,000 after purchasing an additional 124,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,641,000.

RDVY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,140. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

