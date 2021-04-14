Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 260,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,844,784. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

