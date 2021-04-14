J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.67.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.67. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $173.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

