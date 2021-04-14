Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.86

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $25.10. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 47,000 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86.
In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
