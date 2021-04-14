Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.86

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $25.10. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 47,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

