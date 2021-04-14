iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $194,238,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,709,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 121,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

