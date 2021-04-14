iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 150,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.