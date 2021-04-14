iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,826. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

