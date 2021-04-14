iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $144.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

