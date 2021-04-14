iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $69.13. The company had a trading volume of 82,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.