iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.53. 137,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $155.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.