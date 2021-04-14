iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Raised by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.55. 145,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.37 and a 200 day moving average of $136.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $155.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.