iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,980. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

