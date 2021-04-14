iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 928,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,306,518. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

