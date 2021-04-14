iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:IGOV remained flat at $$52.82 on Wednesday. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,479. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $55.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,866,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,286 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,003,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,457,000 after acquiring an additional 94,485 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 868,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 285,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.