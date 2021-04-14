iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 17,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 782.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,324 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 54.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IBTI opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.