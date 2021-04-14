iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 41.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

