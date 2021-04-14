iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Increased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 0.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,088. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.38 and a fifty-two week high of $328.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.