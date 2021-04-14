iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 563.2% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,291. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37.

