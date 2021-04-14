iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

EMIF traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. 1,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.