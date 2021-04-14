iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 150,809 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6,009.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.76. 92,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,104. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53.

