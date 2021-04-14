iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after buying an additional 87,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after buying an additional 345,032 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,228. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63.

