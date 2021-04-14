iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 93.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. 314,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,361. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.