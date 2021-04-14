IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $207.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.95. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $208.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

