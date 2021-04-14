IQ.cash Price Tops $0.0411 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $491,468.20 and approximately $202,653.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.00258925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00692828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,405.59 or 1.00122684 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00022468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.00863183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.