IoTeX Reaches Market Capitalization of $461.05 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. IoTeX has a market cap of $461.05 million and approximately $48.12 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00041138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00088816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00637738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032582 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

