Investors Purchase High Volume of S&P Global Call Options (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,277 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 940% compared to the typical volume of 315 call options.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.02. 15,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,983. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $265.92 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&P Global by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

