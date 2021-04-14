Investors Purchase High Volume of Cognizant Technology Solutions Put Options (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,026 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 809% compared to the average volume of 883 put options.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.