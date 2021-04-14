Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 12,380 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,332% compared to the typical daily volume of 509 call options.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,049.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.