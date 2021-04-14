Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,318 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 743% compared to the typical daily volume of 275 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Steel Connect stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Steel Connect as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STCN opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Steel Connect has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $156.05 million during the quarter.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

