Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,311 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,917% compared to the typical volume of 65 call options.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $3,421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Bruker by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 358,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.