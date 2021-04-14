Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,659,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 639,888 shares during the last quarter.

PGX remained flat at $$15.12 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,174. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

