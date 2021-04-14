Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 262.4% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ PGJ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.71. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,165. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

