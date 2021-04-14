Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.98% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $21,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.45. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $115.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.