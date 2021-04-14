Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 181.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 143,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

BSJN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

