Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.35

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $13.51. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

