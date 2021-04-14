Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.80

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and traded as high as $24.20. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 11,446 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIJIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

