International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
IZCFF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03. International Zeolite has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
