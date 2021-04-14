International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IZCFF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03. International Zeolite has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.