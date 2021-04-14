International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ILAL stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,263. International Land Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40.

In related news, CFO Jason Sunstein purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,940.00. Insiders bought a total of 161,950 shares of company stock valued at $211,488 over the last ninety days.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

