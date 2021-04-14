International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.33. 157,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,462,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

