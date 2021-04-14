Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Interfor to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. Interfor has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

