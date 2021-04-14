InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:IHG traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. 1,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,003. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

